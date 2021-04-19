Bi-vocational Ministers Scholarship continues to grow

Students attending The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville participate in a full range of state and federal aid programs to help with college expenses. These financial aid programs, loans, grants, and also scholarships provided through fundraising initiatives, friends of the college donations, memorial gifts, and church sponsorships play a huge part in meeting the financial needs of students as they attend college preparing for areas of ministry and service. Thankfully, financial assistance sometimes comes in the form of unexpected employment opportunities or from an incredible scholarship initiative such as the one established for bi-vocational ministers. Recently, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen received a check for $30,000 from Florida Baptist Financial Services for the bi-vocational ministers scholarship fund.

Tommy Green, Executive Director-Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, and Rick Wheeler, Executive Director/Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Financial Services, partnered with BCF in establishing and supporting bi-vocational ministers. Wheeler commented on the partnership by saying, “At Florida Baptist Financial Services, we are always seeking ways to lift up and strengthen pastors and churches. Bi-vocational pastors have always been a substantial percentage of the number of pastors serving Florida Baptist churches – and the number is growing! Theological education for these servant leaders can be more challenging due to the time, resource, and energy demands on their life and ministry. We pray that this scholarship will open the door for many more leaders to be equipped to fulfill God’s call upon their life to serve the church. When you help a pastor, you are also helping their family, their church, and their community.”

Wheeler shared how his appreciation for bi-vocational pastors was personal having grown up in the home of a Florida Baptist bi-vocational pastor. “It is a rich blessing to be a small part of seeing other leaders blessed through this fund,” stated Wheeler.

Bi-vocational student ministers attending BCF are so thankful and extremely grateful for the support of these two organizations as well as the overwhelming support from their churches, families, and many who donate to the college, pray, or provided words of encouragement. For more information on how you can be involved in the lives of students that are “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word,®” please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.