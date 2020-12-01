Berry obit

Mr. Barney Berry, age 81, husband of Willie Jean Berry of Dothan, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020 a while in the serenity and comfort of his residence.

Mr. Berry was a native of Clayton, Alabama born on October 30, 1939 to Sol and Katie Belle Cruz Berry. He also was a faithful and dedicated member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Dothan, Alabama, Dr. Walter Bowers, Pastor/Teacher.

Mr. Berry is survived by his wife, Willie Jean Ramsey Berry; children: Joseph Lee Dickson and Quake of Campbellton, Florida, Travis and LaWanda Dickson of Webb, Alabama and Mimi S. Powell of Killeen, Texas; ten grandsons which includes his favored, Travis Syntell Dickson and a favorite granddaughter, Saderricka Keys of Tallahassee, Florida; brothers: Buddy Sol Berry of Gretna, Florida and Jimmy Berry of Dothan, Alabama; sister, Mae Bell Jones of Dothan, Alabama; his favorite sister-in-law; Annie Ramsey of Graceville, Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law: Vicks and Kenneth Bernard Brown both of Graceville, Florida; JoAnne Ann Bostice and Linda Stranger both of Cottonwood, Florida, Jackie and Jimmy Brown of Jacob, Florida, Mary and Willie Johnson of Muncie, Indiana, Kenny Johnson and Sharon of Eufaula, Alabama, Levester Ramsey, Sr., of Campbellton, Florida, Willie and Mary Johnson of Muncie, Indiana, Jimmy and Jackie Brown of Jacob City, Florida and Roland Ramsey of Graceville, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

All services will be held observing social distancing and a facial covering will be required.

Public visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020, 4-6 PM, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will began at 11 AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the St. Paul and New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, Florida with the Elder James M. Bighem delivering words of comfort to family and friends, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.