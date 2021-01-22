Berry obit

Mrs. Bernice Berry, 93 of Esto Community, Bonifay, Florida entered her Heavenly Home on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Dothan, Alabama.

Mrs. Bernice was born in Esto, Florida on February 4, 1927 to the late Otho B. Smith and Lois Hinson Smith. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Mrs Bernice was one of the finest seamstresses around the community. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and family trips to the mountains. She was of the Christian faith.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Esto Community Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Smith officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Predeceased by her parents, husband Harold “Colonel” Berry, four sisters Myrtle Hendrix, June Smith, Mary Nell Smith, Thelma Moss; three brothers O.B. Smith, Jr., Angus Smith, David Smith.

She is survived by her devoted daughters, Frances (Ronnie) Hamm, Esto, Fl, Carolyn (Larry) York, Dothan; one grandson Jerome Woodham, Dothan; two brothers Jerry (Iris) Smith, Rev. Clyde (Jeanette) Smith, Bonifay; three sisters Minnie Adkison, Bonnie (Larry) Chitty, Hartford, AL, Jane (Donnie) Hidle, Slocomb, AL; a host of nieces and nephews.