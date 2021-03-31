Bennett obit

Geraldine Bennett, age 88, of Cottondale, FL, passed away on Monday, March 29 ,2021 at her residence.

Geraldine was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and attended Cottondale Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed gardening, raking leaves, knitting, and making Mexican corn bread. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin and Bessie Avant; daughter, Glenda Allen; sister, Imogene Edwards; son in-law, Harold Allen; and brother in-law, Loui Shouppe.

Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Janell Allen of Cottondale, FL; sister, Melba Shouppe of Cottondale, FL; grandchildren, Lora Allen, Richard Allen, Geri Lowrey and husband, Jesse of Cottondale, FL and Elton Allen of Panama City, FL.

Funeral services will be 10 A.M. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Revs. Chris Franklin, Flavious Pittman and James Lamb officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.