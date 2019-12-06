Benefit fish fry

Mark your calendar to have lunch for a good cause next Friday, December 13.

Carmel Assembly – Bonifay, FL will host a fish fry beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Highways 79 and 90 in Bonifay to benefit WesliAnn Smith.

WesliAnn is the one-year-old daughter of Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Clint Smith and wife Randi.

At just a few months old, WesliAnn was diagnosed with a unique form of epilepsy called infantile spasms or “West Syndrome”.

Part of WesliAnn’s treatment requires frequent trips to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

As you can imagine, the financial strain of this precious baby’s medical care, compounded with the expense of travel and overnight stays, can take quite a toll. All proceeds from this event will help offset those expenses.

Donations can also be made at an account (#319270-712) which has been established at Community South Credit Union.

Please keep the Smiths in your prayers, and thank you for showing support for these important members of our HCSO family.