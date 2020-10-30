Benefield obit

Dacota Skyler Benefield, age 19, of Alford passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Dacota was born in Panama City on February 4, 2001 to James Daryl, Jr. and Loralie Benefield. He was a 2020 graduate of Cottondale High School and recently graduated from the Army National Guard basic training. Dacota met no stranger and was friends with everyone. He always had a smile and would do anything to cheer you up. A pure soul, selfless, and all heart would best describe who Dacota was. He will be missed by all.

He was preceded by many loved ones.

Dacota is survived by his father and mother James Daryl, Jr. and Loralie Benefield, brothers Raymond Powell and wife Debbie, their children, Clayton and Chloe, Jordan Benefield and his son, Andre Benefield, and Michael Andino, sisters, Caitylyn Flowers and husband Mason, their son, Jaxon and Raven Benefield.

A celebration of life service for Dacota will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of service.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.