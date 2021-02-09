Charles Michael “Mike” Bell, 66, Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Mike was born in Dothan, Alabama on April 10, 1954 to the late Charley “Zack” Bell and Billie D. Ellis Bell. A 1972 graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Mike worked as a chemical operator with Hoechst Celanese of Mt. Holly, NC for a number of years. Moving back to Holmes County Mike worked as a project manager with FEMA and also a correctional officer with FDOC before becoming disabled. He was a member of Noma Baptist Church.

He is survived by one daughter Brandie J. Hendricks (Susan), one son Roman Michael Bell, one sister Phyllis Diane Bell Hayes, two brothers David Bell (Ramona), Johnny Bell (Brenda), two grandchildren Julia, Camden; five nieces and nephews David Bell Jr. (Dorothy), Steven Bell (Erica), Rick Hayes (Ilsa), Phyllis Russell, Joey Bell (Rhiana), several great nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at New Teamon Baptist Church Cemetery.