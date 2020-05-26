Bell announces candidacy

Dear Citizens of Washington County,

It is with much honor, pride and, most of all, gratefulness, that I, Lora Corbin Bell, announce my candidacy for re-election, to continue serving you as your elected Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller. I am proud to be able to say that Washington County has been my home since 1968. My parents are the late Callie and Cuelon Corbin. My husband, Dwight, and I have been married for 38 years. We are blessed with three children, April (Derek) Howell, Alesha (Jonny) Booth and Will Bell, along with eight precious grandchildren.

It has been an amazing and rewarding part of my life story to have had the opportunity to serve you for 17 years in the Clerk’s Office. I have been able to experience the blessing that comes from giving, loving and serving through my occupation. There are not enough words to describe how thankful I am for this experience and the opportunity to ask for your support in the August 2020 Primary Election.

Since November 4, 2014, you have allowed me to serve you as your elected Clerk of Court and Comptroller. I work with an amazing team of public servants, who consider it an honor to serve you each day and are also grateful for the opportunity to do so. Together, we have been able to make great strides in all areas of the office, while continuing to maintain the highest level of customer service.

Our office continues to stand strong in the mission, “A Public Office Is a Public Trust”. As you have entrusted me to do, I have continued to stand for what is right, while representing you with integrity. I could not be more proud of our staff and their passion to support these values on a daily basis. It is my honor to serve alongside these great people.

As we begin our third campaign for election, I, along with my staff, will continue to be about running your office rather than involving ourselves in politics. You will find me focusing on the business of serving others as you elected me to do. It would be my honor to have you visit the Clerk’s Office (your office) and, as always, I welcome the opportunity to meet with you. We take pride in offering honesty and transparency in the work that we do for you.

Through each year of serving as your Clerk, our staff has chosen to work together, volunteering, supporting and contributing to a few of our community’s great local organizations. I have made the choice to view this campaign as an opportunity to personally donate to those organizations rather than to spend funds on additional signs, shirts, ads, etc.

I promise to continue, with joy and gratitude, to serve in this office as long as it is God’s will for me to do so. This journey has strengthened my faith and made me realize, even more, that the challenges life brings can also become some of our greatest blessings.

I am honored to ask for your support in re-election for Washington County’s Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller.