Beckham obit

Tony Cecil Beckham, age 78, of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Southeast Medical Center. He was born on October 14, 1942 in Starke, FL to the late Wilson A. Beckham and Edna (Tyler) Beckham.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one son, Bobby Beckham and three brothers, David Beckham, Herbert Beckham and Paul Beckham.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Virginia Beckham of Cottondale, FL, one son, David Beckham of Jacksonville, FL, two daughters, Angie Miller and husband Ray of Carnesville, GA, Gina Moore and husband David of Cottondale, FL, two grandchildren, Joshua Miller of Carnesville, GA, Scott Beckham of Jacksonville, FL, three great grandchildren, Eleanor, Mason and Lewis.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00P.M. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.