Beall obit

Mr. Melvin Lee Beall, age 80, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 13, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born December 19, 1939 in Black, Alabama to the late Willie B. Beall and Myrtie O. Covington Beall.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Beall was preceded in death by three siblings, Milford Beall, Franklin L. Beall, and Mildred Yeomans.

Mr. Beall is survived by two daughters, Deborah Boynton and husband Dr. Evander Ashton Boynton of Plant City, FL and Patricia McKenzie and husband Timothy McKenzie of Auburndale, FL; two grandchildren, Derik L. Wyse, and Brandon K. Jewell and wife Stephanie Jewell; two great-grandchildren, Levi Ashton Jewell and Brantley Kyle Jewell; three brothers, Edward Beall and wife Joanne Beall, Willie Mack Beall and wife Elizabeth Beall and Make Beall and wife Paulette Beall; two sisters, Myrtle Newsome and Hildred Barber; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Beulah Anna Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.