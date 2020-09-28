BCM events at BCF

In addition to academic excellence at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, one of the important elements of the college experience is the life-long friendships and memories that will be cherished forever. The Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) under the leadership of BCM Director Gracie McLean and Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp have already been implementing events for the semester to keep students involved and engaged while “spacing chairs and encouraging social distancing through announcements,” comments Beauchamp. Even with additional guidelines students are building life-long friendships here at BCF.

Special events are planned throughout the semester for students to get to know each other better and enjoy their college experience. The first BCM event was held on August 14, which included a Star Wars themed movie night with a time of sweet fellowship within the BCF Wellness Center. Some other events that are happening this semester include things like Trivia Night, Bake Off, Scavenger Hunt, Karaoke Night, Goody Bags, and Java Night.

BCM is all about encouraging students to connect on campus and in their local community. One way that BCM is accomplishing that is by doing a small group bible study every Tuesday Morning. The bible study group is going through the book of 1 Corinthians and applying biblical principles to real life situations. Other outreaches that BCM is providing includes the annual “See you at the Pole Event” and Candy Land.

All of these events are made with the mindset of providing a good quality Christian environment to fellowship and have fun. BCM strives to keep students reaching out to the local communities and connecting more with their fellow students on campus. For more information on future BCM events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.