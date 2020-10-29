Students thoroughly enjoy the activities and service opportunities of the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) team at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville which are designed to help edify and grow the student body, as well as reach out to the community. Under the leadership of BCF Professor and Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp and BCM Director Gracie McLean, the campus recently held its third “Day of Encouragement.” On this special day, students were encouraged to spread a little joy and happiness to others by sending a note, buying flowers, or presenting a nice wave. Each semester this event has provided a great opportunity to show people around campus that they are loved and appreciated.

McLean distributed 83 goody bags with motivational sayings such as, “You are fearfully and wonderfully made, you are loved, and God has a special plan for your life!” McLean stated “The Day of Encouragement is one of my favorite events to be in charge of at BCF! I think it is very important for us to remind ourselves and others that we are all loved, no matter how we may feel. My heart behind this event is to make sure that the students and faculty at BCF know that they are so loved, cared for, and important to this world. I am so thankful to be a part of brightening people’s lives through our events!”

The BCM Day of Encouragement was just another reminder of how important it is to show the love of Christ towards others every day. For more information on BCM related events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.