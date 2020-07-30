BCF’s dining facility to open to faculty, students and staff only

from Dawn R. Hyde, Food Service Director @ The Deese Center @ The Baptist College of Florida

The Deese Center has decided to proactively limit outside community contact during the beginning of the Fall 2020 semester. Our dining services will temporarily be set up to provide dining services for our currently enrolled Baptist College of Florida (BCF) students, faculty and staff only at this time due to the COVID-19 virus.

This decision was not made lightly, and we know the impact this has on our business, our staff, our valued community support and our wonderful guests and patrons, that are like family to us here at the Deese Center.

We are striving to keep everyone safe and we know that the most effective way to prevent the spread of this virus is social distancing, which is the opposite of the warm greetings and hospitality we are accustomed to being able to provide and share with everyone that steps through the doors of the Deese Center.

This is the reason we feel it is our responsibility to protect the enrolled and current students, faculty and staff here at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) and temporarily limit contact with the outside community until we have a better understanding of the current situations and regulations that we all have sadly found ourselves in.

We will be continually monitoring the situations and guidelines that have been put in place all over the campus and we will make the necessary adjustments to ensure that the safety and best interests of everyone is our #1 priority while doing all we can to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We are looking forward to the day when all of this will be just a distant memory and we will be able to not only have just our BCF family back in our dining hall, but we are able to have our wonderful Graceville Community back with us also.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support and prayers during these trying times.