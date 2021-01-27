BCF welcomes new students

New Student Orientation at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has become one of the best welcoming tools for preparing incoming students for college life. From the very beginning, as students are unloading cars with dorm essentials, the campus is revived by the lively atmosphere each student brings. The two-day orientation at BCF is always an exciting time of preparing new students for the adventures that await them on their first official day of class. BCF faculty and staff try to make the first couple of days that the new students are on campus, away from home, as reassuring and informational as possible.

This semester, new student orientation was held January 21-22, beginning with registration and breakfast in the college dinning facility, the Deese Center. Following breakfast, students made their way to the Wellness Center where they enjoyed a time of student-led praise and worship and a welcome message by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. As always, Kinchen shared from his heart how excited he was to greet new students and reminded them that, “there is no such time as this but no better time than right now.”

After the chapel service, new students made their way to the Mills Center where they watched a series of videos designed to help them become familiar with the different faces around the BCF campus. They were also given essential information about the ETS exam by BCF General Education Division Chair Kristy Ford, as well as information on financial aid, academic requirements, and a brief introduction to the Campus Counselor Debbie Williams. After the introductions there was a small break and the Student Life and Marketing Director Sandra Richards went over campus policies and procedures found within the Student Handbook and discussed ministry and employment opportunities.

New students met with their academic advisors over lunch and enjoyed a time of fellowship with returning students pursuing the same major. After lunch, students received a campus and community overview by BCF Theology Division Chair Rich Elligson providing a point of reference in the town that is now called home. The first day of orientation ended with a fun scavenger hunt led by BCF Resident Advisors (RA) and dinner in the Deese Center. Day two began with Coffee and pastry’s in the Kinchen Center followed by coffee hour led by BCM Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp. After two days filled with non-stop activities students enjoyed game night before having the weekend to relax before classes began on Monday.

The beginning of the semester is always a fun and exciting time for new students as they embark on their journey of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®” For more information on The Baptist College of Florida please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.