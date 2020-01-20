BCF welcomes new students for spring

New Student Orientation at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has become one of the best welcoming tools for preparing new incoming students for college life. BCF faculty and staff try to make the first couple of days that the new students are on campus, away from home, as reassuring and informational as possible.

This semester, New Student Orientation was held January 16-17, beginning with registration and breakfast in the college dinning facility, the Deese Center. Following breakfast, students made their way to the R.G. Lee Chapel where they enjoyed a time of student-led musical worship and a welcome message from BCF Academic Dean Robin Jumper. Jumper shared from his heart how excited he was to meet the new students. He offered students words of encouragement and affirmation from the book of John. He presented three points with three simple words: Peace, Commission, and Discipleship. Jumper concluded the message by saying, “You’re heading right into the front line of the commission and your preparation is already underway.”

After the inspirational chapel service, students gathered in the Mills Center where they watched videos of the campus and were introduced to the staff. New students were given essential information about the ETS exam by BCF General Education Division Chair Kristy Ford, as well as information on financial aid, academic requirements, and a brief introduction to the Campus Counselor Debbie Williams and Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp.

During the break, the Resident Assistants (RAs) were introduced to the new students and together they played a short game of “Heads Up.” Afterwards, the Student Life and Marketing Director went over campus policies and procedures found within the Student Handbook and discussed ministry and employment opportunities. New students met with their academic advisors over lunch and enjoyed a time of fellowship with returning students with the same major. After lunch, students participated in a bus tour around the city of Graceville to get an idea of the community that is now called “home.” The first day of orientation concluded with a welcome dinner in the Deese Center and the “Gym-Jam” in the BCF Wellness Center coordinated by Wes Hamby and Neal Potter.

Day two of orientation began with coffee and pastries in the Student Center followed by information on campus safety, a scavenger hunt exposing students to frequently visited on campus offices, and information on registration, obtaining decals, and ID pictures. After two-days of non-stop activities, the students had the weekend to relax before classes began on Monday.

The beginning of the semester is always a fun and exciting time for new students as they embark on their journey of "Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®."