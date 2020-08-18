BCF welcomes new faculty member and celebrates promotion

In fulfilling The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) mission of preparing and equipping men and women for areas of leadership and service within a Christ-centered, Bible-based institution of higher education, exceptional faculty members are vital. Recently, BCF added to the already highly credentialed and accomplished faculty by welcoming New Testament and Greek Professor Steven Winiarski and celebrated the promotion of General Education Division Chair Kristy Ford.

A native of Buffalo, NY, Winiarski is the new Assistant Professor of New Testament and Greek at BCF. He has been married to his wife Sarah for 15 years and they have a ten-year-old daughter named Emma. Winiarski graduated with his Bachelors of Religious Education degree from Davis College in Johnson City, NY. He earned his MDiv from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Schenectady, NY, and a PhD in New Testament from Mid-America in Cordova, TN. Winiarski has served in a variety of positions over the years including youth pastor, pastor, and college professor.

“Teaching New Testament at The Baptist College of Florida provides me with the opportunity to train future generations on how to understand the Scriptures,” stated Winiarski. “More importantly, how to understand their relationship with the Lord through the teaching of the Scriptures. I am honored to join a faculty already devoted to this and look forward to contributing alongside of them.”

In addition to welcoming a new faculty member, BCF celebrates the recent promotion of General Education Division Chair and Assistant Professor of Psychology and Counseling Kristy Ford to Associate Professor. Having missionary parents and traveling around the country, Ford stated that Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Atlanta, GA, were places she would consider being from. Ford and her husband serve at the Christian Center Church in Marianna, Fla., where he is the pastor. They have two sons, Zack and Jake.

Ford has been a part of the BCF family since 2009 when she started working as an adjunct professor and the school’s counselor. She became a full-time faculty member in April, 2013. Ford has been a clinical mental health counselor since 1999, and has served in various contexts such as private practice, community mental health, and within the Department of Juvenile Justice. Ford is currently the director of a private mental health counseling practice in Marianna, Fla., called Hope Springs Counseling Group. “I am honored by this promotion and humbled by the many wonderful opportunities The Baptist College of Florida has afforded me over the years,” stated Ford. “I’m blessed to be associated with Dr. Kinchen and the leadership at this institution. God’s favor led me here, and I will continue to serve with gratitude.” Ford has a Master’s degree in Professional Counseling from Georgia State University in Atlanta and a PhD in Counselor Education and Supervision from Liberty University.

BCF is excited to welcome Winiarski and celebrate with Ford. For more information on BCF’s exceptional faculty or to learn about the degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.