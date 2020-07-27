BCF welcomes new director of Library Services and archive assistant

When students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville return in a few weeks, they will notice one new face in the library as well as a recent graduate now working full time in the archives building. Melissa Justice and Katlin Thompson have both joined the college as full-time staff members.

Melissa Justice is the new Director of Library Services. She is a native of Slocomb, Alabama and a member of the First Baptist Church in that community. She brings three decades of experience with her, having recently retired from the Geneva County School System. She has spent the summer months overseeing the complete restructuring of the BCF library resources, establishing the new Research Resource Center. This will be a full integration of books and electronic resources that are part of the resources in circulation with the archives and non-circulating materials.

Justice is married to Kip Justice, a machinist at Fort Rucker Military Base. They have three grown children. “I am looking forward to this new adventure and working with the students and faculty,” stated Justice. “Please let me know how I can serve you.” As C. S. Lewis asserted, “You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.”

Katlin Thompson is a native of Lakeland, Fla., and recent graduate from BCF with a bachelor’s degree in missions. She has worked part-time in the archives on the BCF campus for the past two years. During that time, she has developed extensive knowledge of the operations of the Florida Baptist Convention archives, the BCF archives, as well as other resources such as archiving the Florida Baptist Witness, making the state denominational paper available after it ceased its print publication a few years ago.

“I have been excited to start working in this position and to see how the library and the archives will work together,” stated Thompson. “Mrs. Melissa has been a great addition to the BCF family and has been working diligently to get the library in order for the next semester.”

Justice and Thompson will be working together to integrate all of the college’s holdings to make them available to the BCF community. BCF Professor and Curator for the Florida Baptist Archives Roger Richards, who oversees the entire Research Resource Center on the BCF campus, is excited to have both of these ladies working together to improve the research capabilities for all of the BCF community. “I have known Katlin during her time as a student at BCF and have gotten to know Melissa over the past several months. They, along with the student employees we have on campus, make up the best staff I have seen since my time being associated with BCF.”

For more information on the Research Resource Center, BCF Library Services, or the Florida Baptist Archives, contact 850-263-3261 or access www.baptistcollege.edu.