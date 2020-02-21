BCF welcomes March chapel speakers

Please join the faculty, students, and staff at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville for inspirational chapel services Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. CST in the R.G. Lee Chapel. Throughout the month of March, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen has invited some of the most formidable preachers to encourage students throughout the spring semester.

During the first week of March, BCF Professors will be preaching in chapel. BCF Theology Division Chair and Missions Professor Rich Elligson will be preaching March 2, Professor of Theology and Philosophy Mark Rathel will be preaching March 3, and on March 4, Professor of Preaching and Pastoral Ministries Richard Kincl will be preaching. “Telling the Story of Jesus,” will surely be preached by these godly professors.

On March 9-10, there will be a thought-provoking, inspirational conference held in the R. G. Lee Chapel. The Biblical Interpretation Conference will be Monday and Tuesday with William Cook, Professor of New Testament Interpretation at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. This is a free conference coordinated through the BCF Theology Division. Please contact the college for more information and obtain a schedule of the two-day conference. The on Wednesday, March 11, the Music and Worship Division will have a day of musical celebration as they lead the entire worship service in chapel.

The following week, March 16-18, Wayne Briant, the Southwest Regional Catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention, will be preaching in chapel. Known for his passion in reaching the lost, Briant will be emphasizing the evangelistic campaign of “Who’s Your One?”

There will be no chapel services the week of March 23-25 for Spring Break, but services will resume the following Monday, March 30, led by the Music and Worship Division in the Gazebo. On Tuesday March 31, Mike Pearson, Pastor of First United Methodist in Graceville will be preaching and Ed Scott, Director of Institutional Effectiveness/Institutional Research at BCF will conclude the week by preaching on Wednesday.

BCF chapel services are open to the public and includes a time of musical praise and worship led by BCF students. The weekly services are broadcasted live on the BCF Facebook page and through BCF’s Low Power (LP) Radio Station WFBU 94.7. For more information on future chapel speakers, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.