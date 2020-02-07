BCF welcomes February chapel speakers

There are so many things that make The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville a special place for faculty, staff, students, and the local community, but the weekly, inspirational chapel services are the heartbeat of this incredible institution. Chapel services are held Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. CST in the R.G. Lee Chapel. Throughout the month of February, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen has invited some motivating and powerful preachers to encourage students for the spring semester.

Chapel speakers February 10-12 include Jeff Stading, a BCF Trustee, graduate, and Pastor of New Home Baptist Church in Perry, Fla., preaching on Monday, followed by Michael Tatem, a BCF Trustee and Senior Pastor of Parkview Baptist Church in Lake City, Fla., preaching on Tuesday. BCF Trustee and graduate Craig Conner, Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Panama City, Fla., and the prayer warrior that the Conner Chapel on the BCF campus is named after will be preaching Wednesday.

The following week, February 17-19, two outstanding leaders will be preaching in chapel. On Monday, Ronny Raines, a BCF Trustee and the Senior Pastor of Bradfordville First Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Fla., and Shelly Chandler, BCF Trustee, graduate, and the Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church in Bonifay, Fla., will be preaching both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Finishing out the month of February, BCF Director of Compliance and Institutional Effectiveness Professor Edwin Scott will preach on Monday, Scott Klusendorf, the President of Life Training Institute and author of The Case for Life: Equipping Christians to Engage the Culture will share on Tuesday, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary President Jamie Dew from New Orleans, La., will be in chapel on Wednesday.

BCF chapel services are open to the public which includes a time of musical praise and worship led by BCF students. The weekly services are broadcasted live on the BCF Facebook page and through BCF’s Low Power (LP) Radio Station WFBU 94.7. For more information on future chapel speakers, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.