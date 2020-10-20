BCF to host semiannual blood drive

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will join together with residents of the Graceville community to give to those in need by participating in the semiannual blood drive on October 26. The One Blood “Big Red Bus” will be on the BCF campus from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to accept blood donations to help replenish the blood banks in the local area. All donors will receive a One Blood Halloween T-Shirt, $10 E-Gift Card, and a wellness checkup including COVID-19 antibody test, blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening!

According to Blood Bank Representative Michelle Braswell, “Now is the time to donate! The coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors in the United States during the donation process or from attending blood drives. The coronavirus only heightens the need for a ready blood supply. By making blood donation a habit you are helping ensure a ready blood supply at all times.” Show support to the local community by giving blood and providing that chance to save a life.

Masks are required by all blood donors; wear your own or one will be provided. For more information on the upcoming blood drive, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.