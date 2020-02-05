BCF to host renown FSU clarinetist

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce the upcoming clarinet recital featuring renown performer Michael Thrasher to be held in the R.G. Lee Chapel on Monday, February 10. The recital will be at 7:00 p.m. and include distinct pieces from Reger, Mendelssohn, and Mozart.

Thrasher is currently serving as the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Director of Graduate Studies at the Florida State University College of Music. Thrasher has held administrative and faculty positions at the University of Texas in Tyler, North Dakota State University, North Central Texas College, and in the public-school music education programs. As a performing clarinetist, Thrasher has participated in numerous symphony and opera orchestras across the states including the Tallahassee Symphony (Florida), Shreveport Symphony (Louisiana), Fargo-Moorhead Opera and Symphony (North Dakota), Texarkana Symphony (Texas), and the Longview Symphony (Texas).

In addition to this special performance by Thrasher, BCF also has general and senior recitals throughout the semester which are free and the general public is welcome to attend and enjoy the incredible sounds of music. For more information on upcoming recitals at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.