BCF to host Lakeland Preview Day

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce the first Lakeland Campus Preview Day to be held on April 29 at Medulla Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida. This one-day event will provide information on all of the BCF programs coming to Central Florida as well as give potential students a chance to meet the Registrar, Academic Dean, Financial Aid Representatives, Admissions Counselors, Professors, and BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

The BCF Lakeland Preview Day will offer two events on the same day to meet the needs of the community and hopefully provide an opportunity to meet as many prospective students as possible. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the gym, the doors will open to warm pastries, coffee, and juice, and a special time for prospective students and their families to visit different booths and gather information on degree programs, meet some friendly faces from the Graceville campus, hear about the different financial aid options, and see if the BCF at the Lakeland campus is where they should continue their education.

After visiting the booths, guests will have the chance to hear one of BCF’s incredible music groups, One Voice, that frequently leads worship during Monday morning chapel services each week. There will be a panel discussion featuring faculty and staff from the main campus highlighting financial aid, transfer credits, degrees offered, and classes to be taught on the Lakeland campus. One Voice will perform again before BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen shares his heart about BCF and the future in Lakeland. Prospective students will have a chance to be entered into several scholarship drawings and finish up visiting any booths they didn’t have a chance to visit earlier that morning.

Around 5:00 p.m., the evening event will begin with a meal in the gym, followed by One Voice leading worship and Kinchen sharing with local pastors, church leaders, and prospective students interested in this amazing opportunity the Lord has provided for BCF to be in Lakeland. There will also be a panel discussion with faculty and staff members from the Graceville campus, exhibit booths with information, and several scholarships will be presented to conclude the evening.

The faculty, staff, and students from the Graceville campus are excited to meet with prospective students, church leaders, Christian schools, homeschoolers, and their family members. BCF is committed to providing Bible based, affordable Christian higher education in the Lakeland area, and dedicated to training and equipping men and women in “Changing the World, through the Unchanging Word.®”

For more information on the upcoming BCF Lakeland Preview Day, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.