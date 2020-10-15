BCF to host Candyland

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will be hosting an event called “Candyland” on Thursday, October 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Heritage Village located off Sanders Avenue. Candyland will be a “drive through” event where the public is invited to drive around the circle in Heritage Village, viewing “Disney themed” booths, and receiving bags of candy from BCF students, hot dogs from FBC Graceville, and cold drinks from the City of Graceville. Again, the event will be a “drive through” only, so residents are asked to remain in their vehicles. Candyland is free and open to the public.

For more information on Candyland, please call 850-263-3261 ext. 442 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.