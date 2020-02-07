BCF to hold Worship Seminar

The Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host a Worship Seminar on Friday, February 14, in Cypress Hall located in Heritage Village. The guest presenter for this special event will be Mike Harland, Director of Worship for Lifeway Christian Resources since 2005.

Harland is a published author, Dove Award-winning songwriter, exceptional singer and a gifted national and international speaker. He has led worship in countless churches and continues to be a champion worship mentor. The seminar is open to the public and will begin at 9:00 a.m. CST. For more information, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.