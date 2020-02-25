BCF to hold biblical interpretation conference

The Theology Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will be hosting an exhilarating seminar entitled, “Biblical Interpretation and the Battle of the Ages: Satan, Demons, and the Victory of God” on March 9-10. The conference is designed for pastors, ministers, educators, and students, exploring the Bible to better understand what scripture reveals about Satan, demons, and God’s ultimate victory. Professor of New Testament Interpretation at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS) William F. Cook, III will be the guest lecturer as well as preaching during regularly scheduled chapel services at 10:00 a.m. CST in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Cook will work through passages from various types of New Testament literature illustrative of principles for biblical interpretation as passages relate to the topic of Spiritual Warfare.

In addition to serving as a New Testament Interpretation professor at SBTS, Cook is the Lead Pastor at Ninth and O Baptist Church in Louisville, KY. He is the author of John: Jesus Christ is God, and Co-Author of Spiritual Warfare in the Storyline of Scripture: A Biblical, Theological and Practical Approach. Excellent preacher, teacher, and no stranger to BCF, Cook served on the faculty in Graceville for ten years before accepting his current position.

For more information on the conference schedule, or to register for the sessions, please contact The Baptist College of Florida at 850-263-3261 ext. 460 or 800-328-2660 ext. 460.