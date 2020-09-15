BCF to celebrate Constitution Day

On September 17, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will celebrate the 233rd Anniversary of the United States of America’s Constitution which was signed September 17, 1787, prior to its ratification by the states. Constitution Day is observed at BCF as a day of remembrance and also tribute to those who have made and continue to make sacrifices for the cause of freedom and uniting the nation.

In observing Constitution Day, or Citizenship Day, a replica of the original constitutional document and the United States Bill of Rights will be placed on display in the common area of the Student Center by members of the history class. In addition to the large replica, there will also be free pocket-sized copies of the constitution provided to students for additional reflection and consideration of the fundamental principles and guaranteed freedoms.

Celebrating Constitution Day is a teachable moment in the life of The Baptist College of Florida highlighting the accomplishments of the past and incorporating those lessons-learned into making a difference in the future.

For more information about Constitution Day or other special events at The Baptist College of Florida, call 800.328.2660 ext. 513 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.