BCF students provide life-saving blood

Even in the middle of a pandemic with all types of precautions, the faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are thankful for the opportunity to participate in the lifesaving event of giving blood on the One Blood’s “Big Red Bus.” During this unusual academic semester with social distancing, extra hand sanitation stations, thorough cleaning, mask, and safeguards, the semi-annual blood drive was still held on August 27, where members of the BCF family were able to contribute throughout the day.

The bus was conveniently located in the parking lot next to the BCF Wellness Center on the BCF campus. Although attendance on the bus was lower, according to blood bank representative Richard Register, “A total of 7 units were collected and those 7 units will account for approximately 21 blood products available for transfusion to sick and injured local hospital patients!” He continued by saying, “We, and the patients we serve, are very grateful for the work you did for this drive!”

Participating in the blood drive is simply one more way that the BCF family shows their sincere desire to help meet not only any spiritual needs in the community but also the physical needs as well. The next drive is scheduled for Monday, October 26, and Halloween shirts will be handed out to every individual that donates. For more information on the next blood drive at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.