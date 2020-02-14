BCF students head to State Collegiate Conference

On Friday, February 21, students from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will head to the North Jacksonville Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., for the State Collegiate Conference sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention and Next Generation Ministry. The State Collegiate Conference is a convergence of college students and their leaders who want to ignite the passion for Christ in their churches and on their college campuses. There are great expectations as students continue to seek ways to reach out into the community and make a difference. The BCF bus will leave on Friday, February 21, in the early afternoon and return later on Saturday evening, February 22.

For more information contact Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp at The Baptist College of Florida, by calling 800.328.2660 ext. 442 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.