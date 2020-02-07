BCF spring play cast announced

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is happy to announce the cast members of the Spring 2020 production, “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare. Some of the cast from last year’s play, “Murder on the Orient Express” have returned with the addition of many new faces making it the second largest cast in BCF’s production history. Students auditioned and were selected for the following roles:

· BEATRICE – Heather Fish

· SIGNIOR BENEDICK – Corteland Quattlebaum

· HERO – Tesa Dunn

· COUNT CLAUDIO – Luke Allen

· LEONATO – Dr. Christian Dickinson

· DON PEDRO – Matthew Brigmon

· SIGNIORA ANTONIA – Joy Hobbs

· DON JOHN – Will Smith

· BORACHIO – Rhett Dillhyon

· CONRADE – Dillon Douglas

· MARGARET – Erika Smith

· URSULA – Payton Sasser

· DOGBERRY – Sam Bodo

· VERGES – John William Duke

· FIRST WATCHMAN – Savannah Graff

· GEORGIANA SEACOAL/SECOND WATCHMAN – Alexis Winsor

· SEXTON – Shonda Johnston

· FRIAR FRANCIS – Issac Tullus

· MESSENGER to Leonato – Mckenzie Blalock

· MESSENGER to Don Pedro – Katie Collins

There will be two opportunities to see the spring play, Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, in the BCF Wellness Center located in the center of the campus. With excitement in the air and scripts already being rehearsed, the Director, BCF Graduate Student Melody Barnes, stated, “I am excited about this year’s production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing! We have an amazing cast, and I am honored and privileged to be their director. We have a very talented group and I am looking forward to seeing them grow individually and as a team.”

For more information on the upcoming play at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.