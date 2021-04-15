BCF Spring Concert

The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will present their annual Spring Concert on May 6, at 7:00 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center located in the heart of the Graceville campus. BCF faculty and students have been working diligently in anticipation of the event that highlights the incredible musical talent within the Music and Worship Division. In addition to showcasing the amazing skill of BCF students, this year there will be a special time of recognition honoring retired Music Professor Buford Cox and wife, Judy.

Cox has served as a distinguished Professor of Music at The Baptist College of Florida for well over 25 years, teaching courses in piano, music theory, music technology, graduate courses, conducting, and so much more. Cox has skillfully conducted multiple choirs and ensembles to include the elite audition-only choral groups: The Women’s Ensemble and the BCF College Singers. Applauded for his part in obtaining state licensure for the music education degree, Cox has also been admired for the exquisite performances on many stages throughout his BCF career. Widely known among area churches in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, Cox has served as Minister of Music, Interims, and led revival services, tour groups, and served faithfully wherever the Lord led (with the extremely supportive cheers of his loving wife, Judy).

This year’s recognition event will feature the harmonious sounds of the BCF Guitar Ensemble as well as a special performance by the BCF College Singers. As anticipated, the BCF Jazz Band will razzle and dazzle and BCF’s praise and worship team, One Voice, will be leading in a special time of corporate worship.

The annual Spring Concert is free to the public and a great event for churches, schools, or individuals who simply enjoy listening to delightful, skillful music. BCF Music Alumni are invited to attend a reception in Dr. Cox’s honor prior to the concert. For more information, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.