BCF receives Legacy Lamplighter Collection

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was recently presented the Legacy Lamplighter Collection by the Chamberlain Foundation, Mike Etchison, and Mark Hamby from Lamplighter. The Lamplighter Collection introduces life-changing literature from the 17th-19th centuries. These powerful stories have proven to be as relevant today as they were 200 years ago.

To highlight a few, President Ronald Reagan stated that Printer of Udell’s mentored and inspired him to become President of the United States. The Wide, Wide World was the first American book to sell a million copies, and The Pillar of Fire was the 2nd most popular book in the United States the day after the Civil War. The Lamplighter outsold The Scarlet Letter by 60,000 copies the first month. A Peep Behind the Scenes sold over 2 1/2 million copies, and Jessica’s First Prayer outsold Alice in Wonderland by 10 to 1 the first year in print.

The newly acquired Legacy Collection brings all 235 Lamplighter books together. It includes the following collections: Illustrated (ages 2-6), Fireside (ages 6-11), Renaissance (ages 9-14), Classic (ages 12+), Epic (biblical and historical fiction and nonfiction), and the Scholar’s Collection (devotionals, biblical insights, and biographies). Intricately designed and beautifully bound, Lamplighter books will inspire readers from the moment they hold one in their hand.

For over 30 years, the Lamplighter team has passionately persevered to enrich families and students with stories that make ready a people prepared for the LORD by building Christlike character, one story at a time (Luke 1:17). The collection will be strategically located under the direct supervision of BCF Librarian Melissa Justice.

For more information about the collection donated to The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.