BCF professors contribute to CSB Holy Land Illustrated Bible

BCF Professor of Old Testament and Hebrew Dr. James Newell is one of the three BCF Professors published in the new CSB Holy Land Illustrated Bible.

Three professors from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville contributed to the Christian Standard Bible (CSB) Holy Land Illustrated Bible released by Lifeway Publishers of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) in September 2020.

The CSB Holy Land Illustrated Bible contains over 1,100 illustrations as well as 275 commentary articles originally published in the Biblical Illustrator quarterly magazine. A Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD) was the general requirement for contributors. The content of the Biblical Illustrator highlighted archeology, history, and cultural background to enhance biblical understanding. Three BCF Professors have articles published in the new study Bible including former BCF Professor of Old Testament J.W. Lee authored “Enemies of Rebuilding Jerusalem,” James Newell, Professor of Old Testament and Hebrew wrote “Sorcery, Witchcraft, and Divination,” and Mark Rathel, Professor of Theology and Philosophy wrote “Temples in Corinth.”

Copies of the Holy Land Illustrated Bible can be purchased through LifeWay.com. For more information on writings and article contributions by professors at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

