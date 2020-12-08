BCF professor earns doctorate degree

Professor Tonya Gardner, an instructor in the Psychology department at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has recently completed all of the requirements necessary to earn a Doctor of Education degree in Marriage and Family Counseling from Liberty University.

Gardner began her career at BCF in 2013 as the campus counselor and later became an adjunct instructor of psychology. In the spring semester of 2016, she was invited by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen to join the faculty as a full-time instructor in the psychology division. Eventually, the decision was made to allow her to serve as the First-Year Student Liaison and the Quality Enhancement Program (QEP) Director in addition to her teaching duties.

Gardner is a retired former public-school teacher and school counselor. Currently, she teaches undergraduate counseling and psychology courses as well as student success skills courses for first-year students at BCF. She is also a partner in a private mental health counseling practice in Marianna, Fla., where she works with children, adolescents, and families in crisis.

Congratulations Professor/Doctor Gardner. Your BCF family applauds your efforts, hard work, and great accomplishment. For more information on professors teaching at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.