BCF prepares for Preview Day

With Spring Preview Day less than a month away, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are preparing for prospective students to get a glimpse of the college campus. This one-day event is held each semester as a fun and informative family event intended to give potential students an accurate representation of college life.

On March 6, registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. (CST) in the BCF Wellness Center, located in the center of the BCF campus. After registration, there will be a brief welcome where several scholarships will be presented. Prospective students and their families will have a chance to visit different booths and gather information on degree programs, meet some friendly faces around the campus, hear about the different financial aid offered, and meet the dorm advisors at their exhibit booths. Following the meet and greet, guests will make their way to the classrooms to visit with the department that corresponds with their educational interests. During this time, a financial aid briefing will be presented covering practical topics such as, familiarization with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), tuition assistance, and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.

After the classroom visits and financial aid brief, campus guests will head to the R.G. Lee Chapel where they will be led in worship highlighting the different musical groups on campus. The service will reflect what a typical Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday chapel service is like. During the special Preview Day chapel service, guests will also hear the heart of BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen as he welcomes everyone and delivers the message.

Following Chapel, prospective students will enjoy lunch in the college dinning facility, the Deese Center, where students enjoy their meals throughout the week. Along with a nutritional meal, the BCF Jazz Band will be performing showcasing the talent and quality of the BCF music program.

After lunch, the Admissions Counselors offer the campus tours featuring the prayer chapel, library, writing center, and computer lab, while BCF Resident Assistants (RA’s) provide tours of the various on-campus housing options.

Guests attending Preview Day will get a small glimpse into the life of intramural sports available to students as they observe a friendly game of basketball between the faculty/staff team and this semester’s basketball champions. The real winners of the day will be those students that leave knowing BCF is where the Lord is leading them to continue their education. There will be two $500 scholarship drawings and the $25 application fee will be waived for any student that applies on Preview Day.

For more information on how to register for Preview Day at the The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.