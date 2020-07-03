BCF plans exciting new student orientation

If you’re not a new BCF student, then you should be…

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will open the doors for the fall semester on August 6, as New Student Orientation begins that morning in the Deese Center. Orientation is one of the most exciting days on campus as new students arrive and begin their journey towards walking across that stage and completing their college degree. Greeted by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen and welcomed by the faculty, staff, and returning students, it’s a wonderful time of getting to know each other while making life-long friendships.

This year will be especially memorable as BCF students that had to finish their 2020 spring semester coursework online will now be returning home to Graceville. With much enthusiasm, they’ll be joining new students on the Graceville campus getting acquainted and enjoying some activities and events together before classes begin on August 10. A bus tour around the beautiful Graceville community and a time of Praise and Worship in the R.G. Lee Chapel or around the gazebo will highlight orientation.

Parents, grandparents, friends, and church members are encouraged to pray for students studying at the college that is committed to changing the world. A note from home, greeting card, or even a ten-dollar gift card always brings a smile. For more information on The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu. It’s not too late to join the new class for orientation in August.