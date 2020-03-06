BCF Music and Worship Division announces spring concert

The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, Fla., is excited to announce the Spring Concert will be held on March 19, at 6:00 p.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel. BCF faculty and students have been working diligently in anticipation of highlighting the incredible talent within the Music and Worship Division. The Spring Concert is free to the public and everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy the eclectic musical compositions and exceptional selections.

The annual event will feature the BCF College Choir, accompanied by the exceptional College Orchestra. The Spring Concert will showcase the peaceful sounds of the Guitar Ensemble as well as a special performance by the BCF College Singers. BCF’s praise and worship team, “One Voice” will be leading in a time of corporate worship . The annual Spring Concert is a great event for churches, schools, or individuals who enjoy listening to delightful, yet skillful music.

For more information on music performances at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.