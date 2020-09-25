BCF has corporate prayer around the pole

Each year, students all over the world, ranging from elementary schools to colleges, join with their faculty and staff for See You at the Pole™ (SYATP). This year, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) gathered around the flagpoles located in the center of the Graceville campus on September 23, at 7:30 a.m. to pray while observing social distancing and masking requirements.

This year’s theme “Return. Restore. Revive.” was based on the Bible passage 2 Kings 23:25, “And like unto him was there no king before him, that turned to the Lord with all his heart, and with all his soul, and with all his might, according to all the law of Moses; neither after him arose there any like him.” The entire BCF Family joined with prayer warriors around the world praying for the division and restoration throughout communities all over the earth. Those gathered around the BCF flagpoles prayed specifically for the faculty, staff, and students of BCF, the local community, community leaders, churches, the military, lost people, and opportunities for missions and evangelism everywhere. Inspired and hopeful, those in attendance left with a strong sense of accomplishment and peace having prayed about the concerns of the day and future.

The annual BCF See You at the Pole™ experience, led this year by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Director Gracie Mclean and Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp, was a great time for student’s voices, heart-felt petitions, requests, and concerns to all be heard aloud through prayer. All students, staff, and faculty are encouraged to participate in praying for the many needs of our country, community, and around the world. For more information on this year’s See You at the Pole™ rally or other special student life events, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.