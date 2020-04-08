BCF First Lady continues sweet tradition

Just a few weeks before our eyes turned completely on keeping our campus safe from the coronavirus, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville received a special delivery from First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen and her cookie-baking counterpart Ms. Gail Floyd. The delivery was cause for a campus-wide celebration as the sweet tooth cravings of the BCF family were quickly quenched by a tradition that came from the heart. The BCF First Lady and Floyd arrived on campus with trays filled with delicious homemade goodies hot out of the oven. The trays heaping over with cookies and other goodies were dispersed throughout the dorms and campus offices ensuring that everyone enjoyed the tradition known as “Cookie Day.”

Over the years, the First Lady has kept the sweet tradition alive simply because of her love of the students, faculty, and staff. Many of the students are living away from home for the first time and this is just another example of how Ms. Ruth Ann provides a taste of home as she shares her love for them and BCF. Her overly generous gesture each semester serves as a constant reminder to students that BCF is more than just classrooms and homework, it’s a family.

