BCF enjoys a season of senior recitals

Throughout the months of October and November, graduating seniors in the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville presented their senior recitals. One was held outside at the Pavilion in Heritage Village and the others were presented in the R.G. Lee Chapel. Each recital was meticulously crafted by the graduating senior and performed in partial fulfillment of the bachelor’s degrees in music. BCF seniors performing their recitals this semester included Asa Sellers, Timothy Lloyd, Hannah Vinson, and Josh Wade. Maintaining social distancing, the limited audience was overjoyed and inspired by the skillful presentations of the soon to be BCF graduates.

Amidst COVID-19 restrictions and some classes taught at a distance, the requisite senior recitals showcased upper-level proficiency as seniors performed more difficult and complex pieces of music. The performances demonstrated the extensive training and expansion of instrumental and vocal skills while a student at BCF. According to new music students who were able to attend, all of the performers personified excellence within their area of musical expertise. The academic art of music and musical expression taught by the faculty in the BCF Music and Worship Division set the stage for creativity, inspiration, proficiency, and competence. BCF graduates are equipped for the challenge of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®”

For more information on degrees and upcoming recitals at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.