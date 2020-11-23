BCF Christmas Parade Experience

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is partnering with the City of Graceville to host a drive-through experience at Heritage Village off of Sanders Avenue following the Christmas Parade. The parade will begin downtown at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, and end at Heritage Village.

The general public is invited to follow the end of the parade into Heritage Village in your own vehicle with your windows down to experience Christmas lights, music, etc. The College will be handing out free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, and cookies, while the City will be providing cold soft drinks. According to the BCF Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp, “We know that many things have changed this year as a result of Covid-19, but hope that this drive-through version of the Graceville Christmas Festival will help get you into the holiday spirit.”

For more information about Christmas Parade Experience, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 442 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.