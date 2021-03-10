BCF celebrates new disaster relief selection

The Florida Baptist Convention (FBC) has selected Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Professor David Coggins to serve as the Catalyst of Disaster Relief and Recovery Ministries, succeeding Delton Beall, who retired on February 26, 2021. Coggins has faithfully served at BCF first as a student graduating with honors in 1992, then working in Development and Recruiting, and currently as Professor of Leadership and Christian Education. Coggins serves as the Disaster Relief Coordinator for the BCF Collegiate Disaster Relief Team who have deployed multiple times when the call for help was received. Coggins and his wife Connie were married in September 1983, and have two grown children, two grandchildren, and call Graceville, Fla., home.

The Alabama native earned his Bachelor of Theology degree from The Baptist College of Florida, a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theology Seminary, and the Doctor of Education degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. Coggins has served as interim pastor in churches in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Regardless of the degree earned or ministry positions held, Coggins’ love for disaster relief and helping people recover from a disaster has always been in his heart and part of his vocabulary.

Coggins has tirelessly served in many different areas within the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief having served as Assistant State Coordinator for clean-up recovery since 2017; as well as Regional Coordinator since 2014. He has extensive relief experience and has led teams of students to serve in national and international disaster areas with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief and International World Changers.

The entire BCF family applauds the selection of Coggins as the Catalyst of Disaster Relief and Recovery Ministries for the Florida Baptist Convention. As time permits, he will continue training the next generation in leadership and disaster relief at BCF. For more information on BCF’s Collegiate Disaster Relief Team, call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.