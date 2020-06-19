BCF ASERT re-certifies – keeping campus safe

Several years ago, in an effort to keep students safe and heighten the protection of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) campus, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, in tandem with Miller and Miller Investigative and Security Services, established an Armed Security Emergency Response Team (ASERT) for the campus. The team, five men and one-woman, complete rigorous training and extensive testing each year to be certified by the state while maintaining their professional calling to the institution as faculty and administrators.

“Our goal is to make BCF the safest campus in Florida,” stated Miller and Miller Investigative and Security Services Chief Wesley Miller. “This team is extremely dedicated to keeping the student and staff safe from any emergency from an active shooter to a weather-related emergency.”

“I remember firing that first shot,” stated Ms. Sandra, Student Life and Marketing Director. “I thought, could I really do this? Then we had our active shooter training and I realized, yes, if someone or something evil was going to hurt our students, they were not doing it on my watch.”

Strategically located throughout the campus, ASERT members recertified in June with the sole purpose of providing safety and security for students called to study, equip, and prepare for what God has called them to do. Current ASERT members include Academic Dean Robin Jumper, Curator for the Florida Baptist Archives and Professor of History and Christian Studies Roger Richards, Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis, Professor of Leadership and Christian Education and BCF Collegiate Disaster Relief Team Leader David Coggins, Student Life and Marketing Director Sandra Richards, and Director of Campus Safety Olan Strickland.

For more information on the safety and security at The Baptist College of Florida, please call the Campus Safety Office at 800.328.2660 ext. 409 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.