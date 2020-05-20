BCF announces housing scholarship program

The ongoing economic impact of COVID-19 has been devastating to businesses, families and individuals as they look to the future. This devastation is especially evident in the higher education community. In addition to questions of calendars and delivery systems being faced by colleges and universities, students and their families are dealing with the questions of paying the financial costs of higher education.

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable colleges in the country. At the same time, the college is ranked very highly in the academic programming that it provides. According to BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, “We have been able to provide a top-quality, Christian higher education at a very affordable cost. The “value added” of a BCF degree is very great.”

“The educational experience offered at The Baptist College of Florida, whether on campus or online, is Bible-based and top quality,” noted Kinchen. “When a student is able to study in residence on campus, they have the added opportunity to live in a unique Christ-centered community where they learn the academic material as well as learn how to live with other students, faculty, and staff who have surrendered their lives to Christ’s service. This supportive and challenging community is a place where faith is strengthened and lifetime friendships are made.”

In order to help students with the cost of housing on campus, The Baptist College of Florida has initiated a Housing Scholarship Program that will begin in the Fall Semester of the 2020-2021 session. In this program, the college will provide direct aid to students who are studying in residence on the campus in Graceville. According to Kinchen, “While we are still working out some of the details of the manner in which the program will operate, my desire is to provide enough help to students so that they will be able to afford all of the unique campus experience without undue economic hardship.” With the amount of funding that has been raised for this program thus far, students should be able to receive a reduction of at least 50% of their room or apartment costs. As the current fundraising campaign continues, the percentage of cost reduction will increase. Kinchen stated, “I know that we will be able to provide much lower housing cost this fall, and I would love to be able to make residence hall rooms and apartments available at no cost to the student and their family.”

For more information on the Housing Scholarship Program at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.