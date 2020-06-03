BBB and DBPR team up to prepare Floridians for 2020 hurricane season

Pensacola – Hurricane season started on June 1st and runs until November 30th.

Better Business Bureau and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation are encouraging Floridians to prepare their homes and businesses for the 2020 hurricane season.

BBB and DBPR joined forces to provide a one-stop resource page to help Floridians prepare for hurricane season. The Florida Hurricane Guide has tips on disaster preparedness, recovery and repair, as well as information about government resources, storm chaser/home improvement scams, and charity relief efforts.

We are encouraging Floridians to create a plan that outlines what to do before, during and after a hurricane. Remember to upgrade your hurricane kit to include hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and a few face masks per person.

With shortages of products since the COVID-19 virus first surfaced, BBB warns that fake websites claiming to sell these and other related products are also continuing to surface. To learn more about how to avoid COVID-19 scams visit: BBB.org/Coronavirus

In the event of a natural disaster, we would like to remind Floridians that any repair work performed on a home or business should be completed by a licensed professional. Unlicensed contractors often will travel from out of state to a disaster area attempting to take advantage of uninformed consumers. The best way to prepare is to be proactive in selecting a properly licensed contractor and to use good judgment with sales calls, door-to-door pitches or low prices that appear too good to be true.

Access the Florida Hurricane Guide at bbb.org/floridahurricane