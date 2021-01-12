Bay Legislative Delegation meeting

The Bay County Legislative Delegation will hold their annual pre-session meetings on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the following location:

5:00 p.m. CST, Bay County Government Building, 840 West 11th Street Panama City, FL

This meeting is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the start of the 2021 Legislative Session. They will also consider and vote on “local bills”, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county.

Public testimony during the Legislative Delegation Meetings is welcome. To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Bay County Legislation Delegation meeting, please email gainer.george@flsenate.gov or gainey.andrea@flsenate.gov or contact Senator Gainer’s district office at (850) 747-5454 no later than 4 p.m., January 18th.

CDC Protocols will be followed for this meeting including limited availability of seating so that attendees can stay at least 6 feet apart.

Per CDC guidelines, please do not attend if you fall into any of the following categories:

Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others

Has symptoms of COVID-19

Is waiting for COVID-19 viral test results

May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days

Is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19

The legislative delegation consists of Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna), Representative Jay Trumbull (R-Panama City) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City).