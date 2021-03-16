Bay County/Washington County pursuit and arrest

Panama City District Florida Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit on State Road 79 from Bay County and led troopers into Washington County.

The pursuit was initiated from a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) received from Panama City Beach Police Department in reference to a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began just north of State Road 20 and continued north on State Road 79 until just south of the intersection of State Road 79 and Spoolmill Road in Washington County, where the pursuing trooper discontinued the pursuit. The trooper observed the vehicle turn onto Spoolmill Road where the trooper lost sight of it due to the discontinued pursuit.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle a short time later parked behind a residence located at the intersection of Dalton Street and Yohn Avenue. The sheriff’s office called the Florida Department Of Corrections K-9 Unit which responded to the scene and was able to assist in locating and arresting the suspect.

The suspect, identified by his Florida Driver License as John Michael Grant, white male, Date of Birth: December 9, 1987 was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol for Fleeing and Eluding. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged the suspect with stolen vehicle and possible other charges. No one was injured during this incident