Baxter obit

Linda Agnes Baxter, age 80 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020 at Grand Boulevard Health and Rehabilitation Center in Walton County.

Agnes was born on November 1, 1939 in Holmes County, Florida to Nix Kent and Jessie Mathais. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she worked as the Executive Director for counseling on aging in Washington County and was of the Missionary Baptist faith. She loved to paint, listen to country music, and was a great cook; but most importantly, she loved her family and her grandchildren beyond measure.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Jerry Baxter; parents: Nix Kent and Jessie Mathais Kent; sister: Tuggie Bush.

She is survived by one son: David Baxter (Linda) of Kathleen, Georgia; one daughter: Dana Baxter of Panama City, Florida; three grandchildren: William Charles Watkins, Ashley Marie Gibson (Bryan), Joshua David Baxter.

A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Chipley with Rev. Cloys Joiner officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.