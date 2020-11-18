Batista obit

Lyla Elaine Batista, 15, of Marianna, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Lyla was a caring and loving teenager who enjoyed dancing, animation, doing her nails, and spending time with her family. Lyla was an extraordinary teenager that loved listening to music with her friends while learning dance routines. She enjoyed reading and writing and aspired to compose her own novel. Her favorite class was culinary and loved creating dishes for everyone to taste. Lyla loved her health science class and aspired to follow in her mother’s footsteps in the healthcare field as she was a compassionate and warm hearted soul. She was a great role model and a wonderful big sister to her siblings.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Manolo Ruiz and Henry D. Turner; great-grandmother, Flossie Turner; grandfather, Oriol Andino; grandmother, Christina Ruiz and uncle, Pedro Thomas Lopez.

Lyla is survived by her father, Felix Batista; mother, Hannah Batista; brother, Lucas Batista; sister, Liliana Batista; grandparents, James W. Turner and wife, Gloria; Gladys Andino, Gary Lowrey and wife, Martha; Gus Gonzalez and wife, Maria; Aunts, Jenifer Turner, Wendy Lamb, Kim Cianelli and husband, Frank and Ana Andino; uncles, James Randall Turner, Victor Gonzalez, Bobby Dominguez and wife, Rebecca; cousins, Ava Butler & Evan Stokes, Kayley, Rhiana & Emilee Turner, Kate and Joey Myhill, Dustin, Tannor & Mckenize Whitehead, Yesenia, Pedro Jr. & Kristian Lopez, Michael & Julius Andino as well as Zachary Paille, Jordan and Antonio Dominguez. She is also survived by her two best friends; Katie Godwin and Kendall Johnson; along with a host of great aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service will be 10 A.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Evangel Church with Pastor LaVon Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Evangel Church.