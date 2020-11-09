Bateham obit

Mary Gay Bateham, age 61, passed from this life Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

She was born in Marianna, FL on May 18, 1959 to John Fuller and Shelby Jean Harrell. Mary Gay was a CHS graduate of Class 1977, a member of the First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL and a graduate of Florida State University Class of 1981.

She is preceded in death by her father John Fuller.

Survivors include her mother, Shelby Jean McElligott and step-father John of Chipley, FL, her son, Colton Bateman of Orlando, FL, her brother, Harry Hammond and wife Debbie of Panama City, FL, and sister, Vanessa Strickland and husband Danny of Chipley, FL.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.