Batchelor obit

Carol Sue Batchelor, age 77, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Washington Rehab and Nursing Center. She was born on January 29, 1943 in Feesburg, OH to the late Oland Connor and Thelma (Smitson) Connor.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Connor, Franklin Connor, three sisters, Janie Purdy, Henrietta Connor, Marietta Connor all of Ohio.

Survivors include, three sons, Keith Batchelor, Steven Batchleor and wife Connie, Jason Batchelor and wife Brenda all of Chipley, one sister, Ruth Ann Fithen of Ohio.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.